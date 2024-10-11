Northern lights dazzle stargazers in Ottawa area

The northern lights dazzled stargazers in the Ottawa-Gatineau area with another spectacular show.

The aurora borealis was visible across the national capital region Thursday night, the second time this week the dazzling display of lights was seen in the region.

Photos sent to CTV News Ottawa and on social media showed the aurora visible Thursday evening, predominantly in Ottawa's west end.

The northern lights dazzled stargazers in Ottawa-Gatineau Thursday night. (Alison Fowler/submitted)

The northern lights on display over Ottawa Thursday night. (Alison Fowler/submitted)

The aurora borealis was also visible in the national capital region Monday night and Tuesday morning.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's forecast showed aurora borealis was expected to reach into eastern and southern Ontario on Thursday, and reach near eastern Ontario again Friday night. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a severe geomagnetic storm watch for Thursday and Friday after an outburst was detected from the sun.

