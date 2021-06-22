Advertisement
Owner of lost Lanark bull found
Lanark County OPP are looking for the owner of this bull, who was found Tuesday, June 22, 2021 without a collar or tag. (Photo provided by Ontario Provincial Police / Twitter)
OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say the owner of a stray bull that was wandering around Lanark County has been found.
OPP said that a highland bull was found Tuesday morning in the Lanark area with no tag or collar. It was apparently uncooperative, well fed, and it had "very pointy" horns, according to police.
The "wee laddie" was held on a property in the Scotch Line and Kelford area while officers searched for the owner.
Just after 1 p.m., police tweeted to say the bull's owner had been located and thanked the public for their assistance.