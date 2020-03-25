OTTAWA -- The Outaouais’ public health authority insists it’s “making every effort to counter the spread” of COVID-19, and is encouraging residents to help flatten the curve.

There are now 13 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the Outaouais health region, which includes Gatineau. One new case was reported in the Outaouais on Wednesday.

In a statement, the CISSS de l’Outaouais says “we are confident that the measures and instructions taken by the Government of Quebec will have an impact in limiting the spread.”

On Monday, the government ordered all non-essential businesses and services to shut down for three weeks, tentatively scheduled to re-open on April 13.

The CISSS de l’Outaouais is encouraging residents to continue to practice physical distancing, saying “the contribution of all citizens is essential and we implore them to respect those measures and instructions.”

More than 1,600 screening tests for COVID-19 have been conducted across the Outaouais. Health officials are waiting on the results of 667 tests.

The CISSS de l’Outaouais says a “large number of patients” are screened every day at the COVID-19 clinic in Gatineau and at hospitals across the region.

“We are following the situation very closely and we are ready to adjust our screening service offer if necessary.”