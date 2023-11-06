Ottawans rally to donate blood after hospital fire, but the need is still strong
Canadian Blood Services says there are more than 300 appointments empty and available this week for blood donations in Ottawa.
The Ottawa community came together to donate blood last week after 400 units of blood were lost at the Ottawa Hospital General Campus because of a recent fire.
Canadian Blood Services says 90 per cent of appointments were filled last week, but this week the need continues.
"We often forget that blood cannot be artificially replicated. Blood and blood products, like plasma, can only be received through donations and acts of kindness," says Marie-Noele Cote with Canadian Blood Services. "We're asking our communities to come together to replenish our supplies for the hospitals."
There are 310 appointments the organization is looking to fill. You can donate blood at two Ottawa locations, 1175 Carling Ave. and 110 Place d'Orléans Dr.
"You're making a difference in someone's life. It has a huge impact. The experience is positive," says Cote.
The Ottawa Hospital says that while the loss was significant, no one went without any needed blood products because of the fire.
"Despite this loss, EORLA's (Eastern Ontario Regional Laboratory Association) transfusion medicine team were able to maintain access to lifesaving blood products for emergent hospital operations. We are not aware of any patient-related impacts," a statement from the hospital says.
"EORLA and TOH have been working closely with Canadian Blood Services throughout the event to ensure continued support to hospital operations."
News of the fire brings out donors
Meagan Donnelly booked her appointment and donated blood on Monday after hearing about what happened.
"I heard on the news last week that there was a need for blood donors," she said.
She answered the call, after the fire at the Ottawa Hospital's General Campus destroyed the stored blood. "I heard about the power outages and everything else at The Ottawa Hospital… there's more of a need for it, because of that," she said.
It was a first-time experience for donor Jean-Christophe Costisella on Monday.
"I'm also hearing about the recent Ottawa Hospital shutdown," he said.
He said his first blood donation was very smooth.
"From start to finish, everyone is nice step by step. I'm taken care of."
To donate, contact Canadian Blood Services.
"Make the different in someone's life, join us and make a donation," says Cote.
