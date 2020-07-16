OTTAWA -- Be prepared for changes when you go back to yoga class during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Studios have the green light to welcome back students as part of Stage 3 of Ontario's reopening plan, but classes will look and feel a lot different.

“You will notice markers, plexiglass for everyone who is coming in and when they sign in,” says Jason Billow with Yogatown. “We are following all the provincial and municipal regulations, but we are going above and beyond.”

Yogatown reopens Friday in Ottawa.

Billows says there will be less people in a class, and classes will be spaced out. He says the studio will also be using hospital grade cleaners. “The entire studio is going to be cleaned between class from top to bottom. We also have a fogging machine to clear the air.”

Pure Yoga in Ottawa is planning to reopen on Monday.

“I’m excited to see the community again and get back to whatever our new normal is,” says Amber Stratton, co-owner of Pure Yoga.

Masks are mandatory in the studio, but not when you are on your mat.

Stratton says, “We asked that you wear a mask when you arrive and then thankfully we are allowed to take the mask off for practice, but anytime you are off your mat you will be wearing a mask, as will we.”

The yoga industry has been hit due to COVID-19, many studios forced to increase membership and single class fees.

Studios are confident they can deliver a safe place and a place of serenity. Stratton says, “We are doing everything we can to make sure our staff and students feel safe. We miss our community so much.”

As for those who are not ready to practice with others yet, studios say online classes will continue.

A list of changes include: