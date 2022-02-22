Ottawa police say a 20-year-old woman was shot to death Monday evening.

Police say the woman, Sahur Yare, was brought to the Ottawa Hospital General campus around 6:15 p.m. Monday with injuries. She was unresponsive and later died.

Police say the car that brought her to the hospital left the scene, but officers later found it nearby. No arrests have been announced and there are no suspect details.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the homicide unit.

