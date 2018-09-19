Councillor candidates for Osgoode
Auguste Banfalvi
(no campaign website)
George Darouze (Incumbent)
- Top Priority: One of my highest priorities for the upcoming term is infrastructure. This is something I’ve started working on during this term and will continue to ensure our residential and commercial growth is aligned with these plans throughout the Official Plan Amendment and Transportation Master Plan discussions.
- Hidden gem in your ward: A few hidden ones that come to mind are Stanley’s Olde Maple Farm which hosts everything from weddings to year round family activities; the Log Cabin Orchard is known here for pumpkin and delicious apple picking; and RiverOak Estates which has camping and a skating trail through the orchard.
Mark Scharfe
- Top Priority: My platform planks are all equal in value, however, it has been one hundred years this year, from when the women got the vote in Canada. For this reason in particular, when I am elected, I will be implementing weekly garbage pick-up....no limit on the bags!
- Hidden gem in your ward: The service clubs, churches, community associations, and small community gatherings within the villages that welcome and promote everyone!
Kim Sheldrick
www.facebook.com/Kim4Councillor/
- Top Priority: Roads are a given as a top priority for all candidates but more individual to my campaign are our residents who are most in need of assistance-the working poor, those on social assistance, people experiencing homelessness and/or addiction, and seniors. I am concerned about their housing, their health, the lifestyle choices they have little choice in, and their need for inclusion.
- Hidden gem in your ward: There is no question about our hidden gem. It is hidden in plain sight-Osgoode Township Museum in Vernon. It is part of the Ottawa Museum Network but it is unique with its school yard type garden, the orchard, the farm and agricultural machines, the varied displays such as a funeral parlor and doctors office, the paint nights, kids museum camp, Inquiry Minds, and the genealogical records. There are files and books of the founding families and local cemeteries. Visiting once will not let you see it all. I have been there hundreds of times and I still find new items.
Jay Tysick
(No response from candidate)