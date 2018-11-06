The world’s largest youth empowerment event, WE Day, returns to Ottawa to celebrate youth creating lasting social change! A celebration of making doing good doable, WE Day is a series of 19 stadium sized events held across Canada, the U.S., the U.K. and the Caribbean, as well as WE Day Connect; an interactive, online event accessible to students across the globe.

Email in to pickme@ctv.ca for your chance to win a pair of tickets to WE DAY on November 14th at the Canadian Tire Centre.

WE Day Ottawa will stream live at 9:30 a.m. ET on November 14, 2018 at we.org/watchweday

Contest runs Wednesday, November 7 at 6 a.m. until Friday, November 9 at 10 a.m.