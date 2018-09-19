Councillor candidates for Cumberland
Stephen Blais (Incumbent)
- Top Priority: Transportation issues, particularly commuting, is the biggest issue. This can be divided into several areas: road capacity, transit options, and the need to commute downtown in the first place with lower jobs/household ratios. Cumberland Ward residents want to spend less time getting to work and more time with their families, staying fit and the array of other extra-curricular activities living in an amazing community like Cumberland Ward. This is why I fought so hard to ensure LRT comes to Orléans. As the only suburban to get electrified rail in Stage 2, Orléans is poised to see tremendous economic development opportunities along the HWY 174 / LRT corridor as a result. We are also the only community with tax incentives to encourage the redevelopment of old parking lots or abandoned/under utilized buildings. When you think about the LRT / HWY 174 corridor that is what we have.
- Hidden gem in your ward: The Cumberland Heritage Village Museum. Similar to Upper Canada Village, the Cumberland Heritage Village Museum is a living museum depicting life in rural Canada during the great depression. It’s only about 25 minutes from downtown and is filled with things to explore. In addition to heritage homes, churches and community halls there is an active lumber mill from the period and an onsite blacksmith. You can enjoy a quiet day learning about our roots or come for any number of special events. Smashing pumpkins is a fall favourite where children can launch pumpkins across a field with an authentic trebuchet. The village is transformed into a psychological thriller during evenings closer to Halloween. At Christmas come meet Mr. & Mrs. Clause during the Vintage Village of Lights celebration.
Jensen Boire
(no contact information)
Cameron Rose Jette
- Top Priority: My top priority this election is to inspire and break down barriers for marginalized individuals in municipal politics. I hope to create space for and amplify the voices of disadvantaged community members, especially those who have been historically excluded from municipal politics here in Ottawa, including disabled people, LGBTQ folks, low-income individuals, youth and students.
- Hidden gem in your ward: Millenium Park and its enormous playground have been an important part of my life since I was involved in its creation 10+ years ago. Since then it has only grown and recently even added a splash pad to its ever-growing layout. It is a playground, green space and pride of the community, that I would recommend for people of all ages to check out at least once.