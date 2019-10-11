

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





Following several days of commuter delays related to Ottawa’s light rail transit system there is one image that has captured the internet’s attention.

On Wednesday, this image of a man looking confused amid the chaos at Tunney’s Pasture Station is making its rounds online after it appeared on CTV News Ottawa at six.

The man, according to family members, "Has a perfectly good working vehicle but loves public transit," his image was captured amid the confusion during the city's morning rush which was Ottawa's third day of LRT service without parallel bus service in the downtown core. A technical malfunction with the door was cited as the cause of the delays; which lasted for nearly an hour before full service was restored. "Even though he looked very confused on that day, he still got back on and loves it," said the man's family member.

I can't stop laughing. We all love this man. He truly IS Ottawa this week �� — MJ (@MD613NCR) October 10, 2019

I wish I knew how to make a gif...can someone please do this as a gif and send it to me? https://t.co/GJFZnHvn5z — Andrew King (@twitandrewking) October 9, 2019