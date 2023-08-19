Ottawa Valley shows wet and wild side during the Water and Dirt Festival
If there is one thing the Ottawa Valley has in abundance, it is water and dirt.
The town of Petawawa has roped in surrounding regions to celebrate that, with the second annual Water and Dirt Festival.
"We are surrounded by water, trails, nature, and we just want to show everyone what we have here," Petawawa recreation coordinator Colin Coyle said.
"This [festival] basically showcases everything from paddling to mountain biking to trail runs, volleyball, bike park. There's 12 different events you can compete in."
While showing out as an outdoors and extreme sports festival spanning three weeks, the Water and Dirt Festival is being used as a vehicle for tourism.
Organizers say the event has doubled in size this summer, bringing in 1,200 competitors.
"We have had visitors last week that came in from New York and Toronto and all the way from Florida to the little old Ottawa Valley to take part in what we have here," Coyle said.
"With the hope that, great they come up for a weekend but maybe they fall in love with it and come back for vacations and rent cottages."
A vast array of events were held on Saturday. Canoeists, kayakers, and paddle boarders were invited to bring their pets to Melissa Bishop Park and participate in a Doggy Paddle in support of the local SPCA.
BMX and mountain bikers also competed in a dirt jump competition in Petawawa.
"This is a big eye-opener for how many different events the township can actually run," Kemptville-based mountain biker Josh Tessier said. "And I used to live here."
"Other townships come here and use this as a kind of example," said Steve Moreau of Petawawa's dirt jump setup, who organized the competition.
"Other ones are smaller. This is the most progressive one and they give you the most options."
Beach volleyball was also introduced as a new event at this year's festival.
"So we've got amazing beaches here in the Ottawa Valley and we thought what better way to celebrate having dirt as playing some beach volleyball outside and getting dirty," volleyball tournament director Connie Ladas said.
"I think it's working great," added volleyball player Levi Vermeer.
"I got a couple of friends who came here not even for the volleyball, but just to see the container market. They are going mini golfing. So it's getting more people out here. We're having fun. I'd say so far so good."
The Water and Dirt Festival runs in Petawawa and surrounding areas until Aug. 27.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | B.C. government introducing travel restrictions to free up accommodations for evacuees
The B.C. government is using the extraordinary powers granted to it under its state of emergency declaration to implement a restriction on tourism-related travel to areas affected by wildfires.
'Unlikely' fire near Yellowknife will reach outskirts by end of weekend but 'threat' remains: N.W.T.
Officials in the Northwest Territories say they do not expect a fire near Yellowknife to reach the city's boundaries by the end of the weekend in part due to cooler conditions. However, they warn that the 'threat to the area remains.'
NASA mapping data shows extent of wildfires across Canada
Mapping data from NASA shows the extent of wildfires raging across Canada as the Northwest Territories and British Columbia remain under a state of emergency.
Firefighters are risking their lives on the frontlines. Here are some of their stories
This year's fire season has been unlike any other, and the stress from fighting wildfires can be both mentally and physically taxing. Here's what it's like to be a firefighter on the frontlines.
'We are an army out there': Crews from across B.C. tackling Okanagan wildfires after weather 'reprieve'
Evacuation alerts expanded on both sides of Okanagan Lake overnight, but there were no new orders for Kelowna or West Kelowna residents to flee the flames of encroaching wildfires.
Residents of B.C.'s Shuswap experiencing 'unparalleled crisis,' regional district says
Thousands of people were ordered to evacuate their homes along Shuswap Lake Friday in what the regional district called its "most devastating wildfire day in history."
Russian missile attack kills 7 in northern Ukrainian city as Zelenskyy visits NATO candidate Sweden
A Russian missile attack in the centre of a northern Ukrainian city on Saturday killed seven people and wounded over a hundred others, including children, Ukrainian officials said.
Hurricane Hilary downgraded to Category 2 as Mexico and California brace for catastrophic impact
Hurricane Hilary headed for Mexico's Baja California Saturday as the U.S, National Hurricane Center predicted 'catastrophic and life-threatening flooding' for the peninsula and for the southwestern United States, where it is forecast to make land as a tropical storm on Sunday.
Former Quebec NDP MP Romeo Saganash charged with sexual assault in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police say former New Democrat MP Romeo Saganash has been charged with sexual assault.
Atlantic
-
Dominion Park celebrates grand re-opening in Saint John
Phase 1 of the park’s enhancements included a new canteen, change rooms, and a sunset plaza with seating and sun protection.
-
“It seems to be getting better and better every year”: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Saint John hold 18th annual Big Book Sale
The event brings in over $20,000 for the non-profit organization, making it one of the most important fundraisers each year.
-
Some Maritimers forced to leave Yellowknife as wildfires burn
Among those fleeing fires in the Northwest Territories are Maritimers who live up north.
Toronto
-
The rudest and most polite cities in Canada are both in Ontario
The rudest and most polite city in Canada are both located in Ontario, according to an unofficial survey.
-
Real estate agent charged in connection with Mississauga sexual assault
Peel Regional Police have charged a real estate agent for allegedly sexually assaulting one person in Mississauga this month.
-
This Toronto filmmaker is living in a dirt pit. Here's why
Minimal human contact. Few resources. Unimaginable boredom. This is why a Toronto filmmaker is living in a dirt pit.
Montreal
-
Inexperienced teachers should start in kindergarten where it's 'less demanding': Que. education minister
A Quebec kindergarten teacher says the education minister is out of touch with the realities of her profession after he said in a recent radio interview that her work was "less demanding" than other teaching jobs.
-
Cirque du Soleil show cut short after two performers injured in fall
A Cirque du Soleil show in Montreal was cut short Friday night after two performers were injured onstage. A spokesperson for the circus said the pair were performing a 'human cradle act,' when one performer hangs by their knees from a rectangular frame while swinging and catching another performer by the arms.
-
Former Quebec NDP MP Romeo Saganash charged with sexual assault in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police say former New Democrat MP Romeo Saganash has been charged with sexual assault.
Northern Ontario
-
Flooding continues in Iroquois Falls
It has been more than two months since water levels at Nellie Lake reached unprecedented levels – overtaking people’s shorelines and causing property damage.
-
Firefighters are risking their lives on the frontlines. Here are some of their stories
This year's fire season has been unlike any other, and the stress from fighting wildfires can be both mentally and physically taxing. Here's what it's like to be a firefighter on the frontlines.
-
Two Ont. men fined $3K each for illegally shot moose calf
Two men, one from Sudbury and another from southern Ontario, are facing stiff penalties after pleading guilty to a hunting scheme involving an illegally killed moose calf last fall.
London
-
Premier cancels London, Ont. Ford Fest
Citing another festival scheduled to take place in London on Sunday, Ontario’s premier has cancelled this weekend’s planned barbecue.
-
Puppy power in action as Pawlooza raises funds for charitable organizations
It's considered one of the biggest dog festivals in the country, with dogs of all shapes, sizes and breeds coming out for Pawlooza. According to organizers, 25,000 people and 6,000 dogs were expected to visit the grounds of the Plunkett Estate in west London, Ont.
-
Fatal collision claims one life near Formosa
Police in Bruce County are investigating after a single-vehicle crash claimed one life near Formosa in the early morning hours of Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
La Broquerie bridge pays tribute to town's founding families
Residents in La Broquerie, Man. are excited about a new landmark that is bridging the gap to the town's founding families.
-
Yellowknife wildfire evacuees arrive in Manitoba
Evacuees from the Northwest Territories have begun arriving in Winnipeg as their northern homes remain under a state of emergency.
-
Former Quebec NDP MP Romeo Saganash charged with sexual assault in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police say former New Democrat MP Romeo Saganash has been charged with sexual assault.
Kitchener
-
Driver struck while trying to secure appliance onto pickup truck
A 54-year-old man was taken to hospital Friday following a collision on the shoulder of a Woolwich Township road.
-
U13 Waterloo softball team sports 65-0 record, heading to P.E.I. for championships
The U13 Waterloo Gold Ghosts have batted their way to a 65-0 record and are heading to Prince Edward Island for a chance to be named one of the best teams in the country.
-
Health officials urge residents to get booster shot before the fall season
With fall right around the corner, health officials are reminding the public to get a booster shot when they become available. They say early signs show COVID-19 and other respiratory infections are trending up.
Calgary
-
'Incredibly touched': Calgary shop repairs and replaces 24 slashed tires on Alpha House vans
A Calgary non-profit agency that specializes in helping others just got a big boost from a Calgary tire store after 13 of its 14 vehicles had their tires slashed.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. government introducing travel restrictions to free up accommodations for evacuees
The B.C. government is using the extraordinary powers granted to it under its state of emergency declaration to implement a restriction on tourism-related travel to areas affected by wildfires.
-
'Thank you so much': NWT and B.C. fire evacuees express gratitude for hospitality of Calgarians
Evacuees from British Columbia and the Northwest Territories say they’ve been overwhelmed with support from Calgarians as they flee their homes for safety due to the dangers of raging wildfires.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon city councillor sues health authority, doctors over mental health treatment
A Saskatoon city councillor has launched a lawsuit against the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and five doctors.
-
Sask. survivors renew calls to declare children's home a residential school
Former residents of a Northern Saskatchewan children’s home have renewed calls to declare it a residential school site.
-
Three suffer minor injuries in early morning fire, Saskatoon’s Fire Department says
Three people were injured in an early morning balcony fire in Silverwood Heights, the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) said.
Edmonton
-
'Unlikely' fire near Yellowknife will reach outskirts by end of weekend but 'threat' remains: N.W.T.
Officials in the Northwest Territories say they do not expect a fire near Yellowknife to reach the city's boundaries by the end of the weekend in part due to cooler conditions. However, they warn that the 'threat to the area remains.'
-
2 streets temporarily closed while Edmonton police 'respond to an incident'
Police asked the public Saturday to avoid an area in Edmonton's Rosslyn community.
-
'We are an army out there': Crews from across B.C. tackling Okanagan wildfires after weather 'reprieve'
Evacuation alerts expanded on both sides of Okanagan Lake overnight, but there were no new orders for Kelowna or West Kelowna residents to flee the flames of encroaching wildfires.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. government introducing travel restrictions to free up accommodations for evacuees
The B.C. government is using the extraordinary powers granted to it under its state of emergency declaration to implement a restriction on tourism-related travel to areas affected by wildfires.
-
British Columbians urged to leave wildfire evacuation zones, stop flying drones and stay off the water
With a provincial state of emergency declared and thousands displaced due to wildfires burning in B.C., those in active fire zones are being urged to stay out of the way of first responders.
-
'Unprecedented tactics': Firefighters in B.C.'s Okanagan save hundreds of homes, water treatment plant
Thousands remain displaced and multiple homes have been lost as wildfires tear through B.C.'s Central Okanagan region, but an "unprecedented" effort by firefighters on the ground means there's good news to share too.
Regina
-
North Regina Little League team advances to next round in World Series
The North Regina Little League team representing Team Canada at the Little League World Series (LLWS) advanced to the next round in the tournament after winning against the Czech Republic.
-
Regina pet store hosts event to encourage dog adoption
Regina residents had a great opportunity to share some time with adoptable dogs at Pet Station’s event on Saturday afternoon.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. government introducing travel restrictions to free up accommodations for evacuees
The B.C. government is using the extraordinary powers granted to it under its state of emergency declaration to implement a restriction on tourism-related travel to areas affected by wildfires.