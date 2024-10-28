Town of Arnprior faces 3.4% tax hike amid rising OPP costs next year

Municipalities across Ontario are facing a cost increase for provincial police services next year, including the Town of Arnprior, which will see a 21 per cent increase for the Ontario Provincial Police.

The budget for the OPP has skyrocketed, in part, because of a new policing contract and a return to pre-pandemic levels of calls for service.

"We had no forewarning on it" said Arnprior's Mayor Lisa McGee.

"It's going to mean a 3.4 per cent increase to our taxes without ever having had a discussion."

McGee notes it means there will be less money to spend this year, and some service could take a hit to account for the rising costs. She says they will turn to the public to see where their priorities lie.

"This definitely won’t be a spend year." McGee said. "It’s going to be a year where we look at any every efficiency we possibly can."

McGee says the town values the OPP but service levels appear to be declining.

"I assume because of challenges with their numbers… the service levels have been an issue that all of council has been hearing about," McGee said.

Bill Dickson, manager of media relations with the OPP, says the increases are necessary for making sure police provide a safe and secure community.

"We do recognize that the cost of policing is expensive, but our communities do deserve cost effective policing services, and we do remain committed to being fiscally responsible, and making sure that they are getting what they pay for," Dickson said.

McGee says public participation is more important than ever and all input will be carefully considered.

This story will be updated.