‘Heart of Gold’: Perth, Ont. mourns the death of a 15-year-old

Grief counsellors are at Perth and District Collegiate Institute in Perth, Ont. today, as family, friends and the community mourn the death of 15-year-old Reese Stanzel.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers located a body in the area of North Street North and Sherbrooke Street East, on the outskirts of Perth, on Friday afternoon.

Another person was arrested at a home in the area. On Saturday, police announced a 16-year-old is facing a charge of second-degree murder.

A small memorial was set up on Monday near the area where Stanzel’s body was found, with bouquets of flowers.

Cherie Selena-Hucul paid her respects at Stanzel’s vigil on Monday afternoon. She says her daughter went to school with Stanzel.

“Everybody in the community is talking about it, very upset,” Selena-Hucul said.

“This type of stuff doesn’t really happen around Perth.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Reese Stanzel's family. Ontario Provincial Police say Stanzel's body was found on the outskirts of Perth, Ont. on Friday. (GoFundMe page/website)

A GoFundMe page says Stanzel was a “son, brother, grandson, nephew, co-worker and friend to many.”

“Reese had a heart of gold and wouldn’t think twice in helping anyone around him. He had a passion for hunting and fishing,” according to the GoFundMe page. “You would often see Reese biking around Perth, walking to and from school and greeting customers while working at The Butcher’s Edge.”

“Reese will be missed deeply by all who were a part of his life.”

Cory Wilson, who started the GoFundMe page, says Stanzel was a kid who always did the right thing.

“He was like a nephew to me, really. Just a genuine, fun loving, caring kid; wanted everybody to like him,” Wilson said.

Wilson said the support from the community, “means the world to us all.”

“It takes a village and it’s starting to show.”

Tatianna Mosher, another family friend, also visited Stanzel’s vigil on Monday. She said his smile could light up the room.

“He was always happy-go-lucky,” she explained. “He was just a big ray of light. He loved anything to do outdoors.”

“To see him gone is a horrific tragedy to this community, to his family, to his friends, to the people who knew and loved him. He was just an amazing ray of light.”

Selena-Hucul told CTV News Ottawa, “The family, they’re going to be heartbroken - they’ll never go a day in their life without thinking they’re going to miss him.”

“The least I could do is buy some flowers (to show) respect to him. He’s not going to live a life. His life was taken from him, and it’s just so unfair.”

The page says Stanzel attended Perth and District Collegiate Institute.

“This tragic event has had a significant impact on our community and we will be providing mental health support to students and staff in our school as they process and cope with this sad news,” Marsha McNair, Upper Canada District School Board Superintendent, said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

Perth is approximately 85 kilometres southwest of downtown Ottawa.