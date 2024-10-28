OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Police investigating shots fired in Brockville, Ont.

    A Brockville Police Service patch. (Nate Vandermeer / CTV News Ottawa) A Brockville Police Service patch. (Nate Vandermeer / CTV News Ottawa)
    Brockville police are investigating after gunshots were fired outside a home early Sunday morning.

    Police received several reports of gunshots in the area of Fairknowe Drive at about 3 a.m.

    Police at the scene confirmed multiple gunshots had been fired.

    No injuries have been reported.

    Police have left the scene but an investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brockville police at (613) 342-0127 extension 0 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

