OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • OPP reminding drivers how to use roundabouts

    A roundabout traffic sign in Simcoe County. (CTV News/Catalina Gillies) A roundabout traffic sign in Simcoe County. (CTV News/Catalina Gillies)
    Share

    Do you know how to use a roundabout?

    Ontario Provincial Police's detachment in Russell Township says it has received "numerous questions" from motorists on the rules of driving in a circle.

    "Russell Township, like other communities in the area, are seeing upgrades in local infrastructure, including the addition of roundabouts," an OPP news release said.

    A roundabout at the intersection of Limoges Road at Route 300 is expected to be completed this fall. Construction on a roundabout at County Road 28 between Notre-Dame Street and Route 300 in Embrun is also underway.

    An increase in the number of roundabouts has been seen in many municipalities across Ontario, with many officials saying they decrease the number of collisions and improve traffic flow.

    In Ottawa, there are dozens of roundabouts with more being built.

    OPP is telling drivers to remember the following rules when using roundabouts:

    When entering a roundabout:

    • Visual checks: Do visual checks of all vehicles already in the roundabout and those waiting to enter (including cyclists).
    • Look left: Traffic in the roundabout has the right-of-way. When preparing to enter the roundabout, pay special attention to the vehicles to your left. Adjust your speed or stop at the yield sign if necessary.
    • Adequate gap: Watch for a safe opportunity to enter the roundabout. Enter when there is an adequate gap in the circulating traffic flow. Don't enter directly beside another already in the roundabout, as that may be exiting at the next exit.
    • Travel counterclockwise: Once in the roundabout, always keep to the right of the central island and travel in a counterclockwise direction.
    • Keep moving: Once you are in the roundabout, do not stop except to avoid a collision; you have the right-of-way over entering traffic. Do not change lanes while in the roundabout. If in the inside lane and you miss your exit, you must continue around until you meet your exit again.

    When exiting a roundabout:

    • Signal: Be sure to signal your exit and watch for pedestrians.
    • Maintain your lane: Stay to the left if you entered from the left lane or stay to the right if you entered from the right lane.
    • Maintain your position: Maintain your position relative to other vehicles.
    • Signal intent to exit: Once you have passed the exit before the one you want, use your right-turn signal.
    • Left lane exit: If exiting from the left lane, watch out for vehicles on the right that continue to circulate around the roundabout.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News