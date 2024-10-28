Flu shot, updated COVID-19 vaccine available for all Ottawa residents

Ottawa Public Health is urging all residents to roll up their sleeves and get the flu shot and updated COVID-19 vaccine this fall.

As of today, all residents over the age of six months are eligible to get both vaccines.

“OPH is anticipating an active respiratory illness season with influenza (flu), COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) circulating in the community at the same time,” the health unit said in a statement earlier this month.

“The flu can cause serious illness and can result in complications and hospitalizations, especially for older adults and young children.

You can get the flu shot through local pharmacies and healthcare providers. For a list of eligible providers, click here.

OPH Community Clinics and Neighbourhood Health and Wellness Hubs will offer flu vaccines to eligible individuals by appointment and on a drop-in basis.

Ottawa Public Health is also recommending people take steps to protect themselves and reduce the spread of respiratory viruses this fall and winter.

“Wash your hands often, avoid touching your face, cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, disinfect high-touch surfaces, and wear a mask to protect yourself and others, especially when recovering from illness,” OPH said in a statement.

“Stay home when sick and avoid visiting people at high-risk of severe illness when you are sick (including people living in long-term care, retirement homes or in hospital).”