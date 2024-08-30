Ottawa Valley school bus driver wins $333,000 lottery prize

A school bus driver in the Ottawa Valley is taking home more than $300,000 after a lottery win.

David Forrest, of Horton, Ont. drew the Maxmillions ticket worth $333,333.40 in the Aug. 13 Lotto Max draw. The prize was split three ways; the other two winning tickets were sold in Quebec. Forrest bought his ticket at the Circle K on Raglan Street in Renfrew.

He said he thought he only won around $300 at first.

"I said, 'Oh look! I won $333 and 333 cents.' I quickly realized that couldn't be right. My wife took the phone and said, 'You won $333,333!' We stared at each other in disbelief. We were so shocked!"

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says Forrest has been playing the lottery since the days of Wintario.

"No matter who I told, everyone was so happy for me. People would say, "it couldn't have happened to a better guy,'" he said.

Forrest plans to travel, invest and share the winnings with his family.