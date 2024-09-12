Montreal man dead after stabbing in Ottawa's ByWard Market

A man from Montreal is dead following a late night stabbing in Ottawa's ByWard Market.

Emergency crews were called to George Street, in front of the Salvation Army Booth Centre at 10:45 p.m. Thursday. Paramedics say the victim was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Witnesses outside the shelter tell CTV News that the victim came stumbling down George Street from Cumberland Street. before collapsing in front of the shelter.

Late Friday afternoon, police identifed the victim as Stephen Pedicelli, 45, of Montreal.

A suspect, identified as Jean Paul Theragene, 31, of Ottawa, has been arrested. He is charged with second-degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

This is Ottawa's 18th homicide of 2024.

In a statement to CTV News News Ottawa Friday, Glenn van Gulik, divisional secretary for public relations and territorial marketing at the Salvation Army, said the staff at the Ottawa Booth Centre performed CPR to save the victim, though the incident did not happen at the centre's premises.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that took place in the ByWard Market. Our staff at the Ottawa Booth Centre provided CPR to the individual who collapsed nearby. The incident did not occur on our premises, and we encourage further inquiries to be directed to the Ottawa Police, who are handling the investigation. Our thoughts and prayers are with the individual and their loved ones," reads the statement.