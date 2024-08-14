2 Maxmillions tickets worth $1 million sold in eastern Ontario

While there was no winner for the Lotto Max jackpot for the 17th consecutive draw, there are several winning tickets in eastern Ontario.

OLG says there was no winning ticket for the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot on Tuesday night. Several Maxmillions and other prizes were won here in eastern Ontario and across the province.

A Maxmillions winning ticket worth $1 million was sold in Kingston, and another Maxmillions winning ticket was sold in Prince Edward/Hastings County.

A Maxmillions winning ticket worth $333,333 was sold in Renfrew County.

OLG recommends you check your tickets on the OLG app or at a retailer.

The next Lotto Max draw on Friday will have a $70 million jackpot, plus 42 Maxmillions prizes worth $1 million each.