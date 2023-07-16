Ottawa truck driver accused of child luring sentenced to 36 months in Florida prison after pleading no contest

An Ottawa long-haul truck driver who developed a social media following before being accused of child luring has been sentenced to 36 months in prison.

Matthew Marchand, better known to many as Twitter user “My World Through A Windshield”, was arrested last July and accused of sending explicit messages to a person he believed to be a 13-year-old girl, but who was actually an undercover detective.

Online documents from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office show that Marchand pleaded nolo-contendere Wednesday to one count of soliciting a child or person believed to be a child for unlawful sexual conduct and two counts of transmission of material harmful to minors.

A plea of nolo-contendere, also known as a plea of no contest, neither admits nor denies guilt, but has a similar effect of a guilty plea for the purposes of sentencing. In Canada, only pleas of either guilty or not guilty are permitted.

Marchand will serve 36 months with 362 days credit for time already served. He will also be placed on a sex offender registry.