OTTAWA -- As the push to vaccinate residents against COVID-19 continues, Ottawa surpassed a milestone last week.

More than 800,000 residents, or 76 per cent of Ottawa's total population, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Ottawa Public Health data show that 803,783 residents had at least one shot as of Monday morning and 746,044 residents are fully vaccinated.

With a majority of residents already vaccinated, the pace of administration has slowed in previous weeks, but people continue to receive their shots. There was a noticeable bump in residents receiving their first doses following the Ontario government's announcement of an incoming proof of vaccination system and that trend continued this last week.

According to OPH, 7,282 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered locally last week. While that is down from the 8,416 administered the week of the vaccine passport announcement, it is still higher than all other weekly rates going back to mid-July.

More than 1.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ottawa since the rollout began last December.

The number of children 12 to 17 who have had their first doses has reached 90 per cent and 77 per cent are fully vaccinated. Shots are also rising among the 18 to 39 set, now at 77 per cent for first shots. Among 18-to-29-year-olds, 67 per cent are fully vaccinated. Seventy per cent of people in their 30s have both shots.

COVID-19 VACCINE QUICK STATS

Ottawa residents with at least one dose: 803,783

Ottawa residents with two doses: 746,044

Percent of population with at least one dose: 76 per cent

Percent of population with two doses: 71 per cent

Vaccination coverage by age* for Ottawa residents with at least one dose

12-17: 90 per cent (59,674 people)

18-29: 77 per cent (143,580 people)

30-39: 77 per cent (122,395 people)

40-49: 88 per cent (118,847 people)

50-59: 91 per cent (127,438 people)

60-69: 93 per cent (111,112 people)

70-79: 98 per cent (74,241 people)

80 and older: 104 per cent** (44,155 people)

Unknown age: 2,343 people

Vaccination coverage by age* for Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated

12-17: 77 per cent (51,066 people)

18-29: 67 per cent (125,451 people)

30-39: 70 per cent (111,168 people)

40-49: 83 per cent (111,477 people)

50-59: 87 per cent (121,755 people)

60-69: 91 per cent (107,770 people)

70-79: 96 per cent (72,544 people)

80 and older: 100 per cent** (42,579 people)

Unknown age: 2,234 people

*OPH now assigns people to age categories based on year of birth, rather than date of birth. An 11-year-old born in 2009 is now included in the age 12-17 calculations, while a 17-year-old born in 2003 is included in the 18-29 category, etc.

**A 2020 population estimates suggest there are 42,388 people in Ottawa 80 and older. The current number of vaccinated people in that age category is slightly higher than that figure.