Ottawa shoppers looking to save on Christmas

'Tis the season for shopping and, on Sunday, visitors to the Christmas Craft Show at the Nepean Sportsplex were on a mission to save.

"We're looking for deals and different things, different items that you can get for a good price," said Krista Killingsworth.

According to the 2023 Holiday Retail Outlook from Deloitte Canada, spending is expected to hit a five-year low, with shoppers planning to spend an average of $1,347 this year, down 11 per cent from last year.

The survey found that 67 per cent of Canadians are concerned about a looming recession, 55 per cent are worried about housing costs like rent and mortgages, and 33 per cent are concerned about paying for holiday gifts.

"A lot of the savings Canadians had during the pandemic due to government subsidies and other things are gone, it has evaporated," said retail analyst and author Bruce Winder.

"Canadians are at the point now where we're starting to be a little cautious in how we spend."

Winder says things like inflation and rising interest rates are emptying consumers' wallets, much like the Grinch who stole Christmas.

With holiday lists shrinking, vendors like Sue MacGregor, owner of Owl Co., are taking notice.

She says people are looking to keep it small and simple; after all, it's the thought that counts.

"People really want to make some deals and I'm open for that," said MacGregor.

"I've been trying to do a lot of things with price points under $20 that are quick and easy, things like that. Those have been the best sellers."

With fewer gifts under the tree, the only holiday spending that is expected to go up, according to the retail outlook, is for travel.

So at the end of the day, perhaps it's not about what you spend, but who you spend it with.