Ottawa Senators sign 2020 draft pick Jake Sanderson to three-year deal

The Ottawa Senators have signed defenceman Jake Sanderson to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Sanderson was drafted by the Senators fifth overall in 2020.

The 19-year-old Whitefish, Mont. native recently finished his second season of college eligibility with the University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks, leading team defencemen while ranking third in overall scoring with 26 points (eight goals, 18 assists) in 23 of 39 games.

The team says in a news release that Sanderson will join the Senators this week and could appear in regular-season games within the month.

“We’re very pleased to get Jake under contract,” said Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion in the release. “An important cog to our future on defence, Jake is an effortless skater who possesses all the tools to be a complete NHL defenceman. A mature leader despite his young age, he played big minutes in college with a blend of poise and confidence. While he still has progress to make in overcoming a current injury, we are hopeful of seeing him in our lineup before the end of the season.”

The Senators, coming off a 4-3 shootout loss to the Florida Panthers, will face the Predators on Tuesday in Nashville, before a home-and-home series with the Detroit Red Wings April 1 and 3.