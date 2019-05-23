

CTV Ottawa





The Ottawa Senators have hired D.J. Smith as the team's new head coach. Smith has agreed to a three-year contract.

Smith becomes the 14th head coach in Senators' history. The 42-year-old spent the last four seasons as an assistant coach with the Toronto Maple Leafs under head coach Mike Babcock.

Smith previously spent three seasons as head coach of the Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League, leading that team to the 2015 Memorial Cup title.

“D.J. Smith is a winner. We believe he is the best person to drive the development and success of the Ottawa Senators,” said general manager Pierre Dorion. “D.J is a great communicator and an exceptional strategist. His passionate approach, coupled with his ability to teach the game, is exactly what we were looking for throughout the process. We’re thrilled to welcome D.J. and his family to Ottawa.”