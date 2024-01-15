Ottawa Senators announce Justin Peters as new goaltending coach, Bierk moved to scouting

The Ottawa Senators have hired a new goaltending coach.

Justin Peters will take over the role from Zac Bierk, who has been reassigned to a scouting and development position, the team said in a news release Monday. Bierk had served as goalie coach since 2021.

“Zac is exceptionally dedicated,” said Senators GM Steve Staios. “However, it is our belief that the time has come for a fresh perspective. Justin Peters is highly regarded and will bring strong leadership qualities to our group. He’s deserving of this opportunity. We’re excited to welcome him to Ottawa.”

Peters, 37, was hired by the Belleville Senators in 2021 and has served as goalie coach the last three seasons. Prior to that, played 83 NHL games with the Carolina Hurricanes, the Washington Capitals and Arizona Coyotes, posting a 25-38-9 record with three shutout victories.

Ottawa goalie Joonas Korpisalo has a save percentage of .884 so far this season. Anton Forsberg has a save percentage of .889.