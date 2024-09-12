Ottawa's tourism industry sees visitor boost this summer

Ottawa's tourism industry heated up over the summer, with a spike in visitors checking into hotels in the national capital.

Newly released statistics from Ottawa Tourism show there was a four per cent increase in hotel demand from Victoria Day to Labour Day this summer, compared to the same period in 2023.

"This positive increase form 2023 reflects the organization's ongoing efforts to build momentum with the goal of surpassing the record set in 2019 as gains continue to be made in the recovery of tourism post-pandemic," Ottawa Tourism said in a statement.

"Despite some remaining challenges, this momentum has been bolstered by new air route announcements by Air Canada and Porter, improving accessibility to the city, as well as increased business driven by return-to-office mandates."

The summer tourism season in Ottawa included Canada Day festivities, the Canadian Tulip Festival, Escapade Music Festival and other festivals and events. Ottawa Tourism says tourism also includes sports, conferences, groups visiting the capital, people visiting friends and relatives and business travel.

As the summer travel season wraps up, Ottawa Tourism has released the 2024 Economic Impact Study, looking at the importance of the tourism sector on Ottawa's economy.

Ottawa welcomes 9.8 million visitors each year, who spend $2.6 billion a year, according to the organization. The capital's visitor economy employs 35,000 people through direct and indirect employment.

"With nearly 10 million visitors annually and $3.1 billion in economic output, our industry continues to be a cornerstone of Ottawa’s economic prosperity," Michael Crockatt, president and CEO of Ottawa Tourism, said in a statement.

"Tourism and destination promotion result in more than just attracting visitors — they are catalysts for community vitality. By strategically investing in brand management, destination stewardship, and sales programs, we enhance Ottawa’s appeal as a place to visit, live, work, and play, ensuring long-term benefits for everyone.”

Ottawa Tourism says tourism in Ottawa contributes $921 million in taxes annually to federal, provincial and municipal governments.