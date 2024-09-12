Ottawa resident who tested positive for mosquito-borne virus dies, public health says

The City of Ottawa is reporting the first human case of the mosquito-borne virus eastern equine encephalitis (EEEV).

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) says a resident who died of a viral encephalitis in August tested positive for an eastern equine encephalitis virus infection.

The health unit says like West Nile Virus, EEEV "normally cycles between wild birds and mosquitoes but can occasionally spread to horses and, rarely, to humans through an infected mosquito's bite."

"Humans do not get infected with EEEV from a horse or another human."

There is no vaccine for humans against EEEV.

In August, the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Agribusiness said EEEV had been confirmed in a horse in the Ottawa area.

"A 15-year-old Thoroughbred gelding was ataxic when brought in from the field, was dull and would hang his head down in the corner of the stall. He became recumbent overnight and developed nystagmus in the morning," the ministry said.

The horse was euthanized. Officials say the horse was not vaccinated against EEEV.

Ottawa Public Health is urging residents to protect themselves against mosquito bites to reduce the risk from West Nile Virus and eastern equine encephalitis virus. This to protect yourself include:

Applying a Health Canada-approved mosquito repellent containing DEET or icaridin to exposed skin and clothing (avoid applying DEET to synthetic fabrics)

Protecting yourself when mosquitoes are active, especially between dusk and dawn and any time you are near shady hedges or bushy or wooded areas

Wearing light-coloured, tightly woven, loose-fitting clothing, such as long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, shoes and socks, to protect exposed skin

Making sure all windows and doors in your home have screens that are in good condition

The health unit reported two human cases of West Nile Virus this summer.

In July, a horse tested positive for eastern equine encephalitis virus in Lanark County.