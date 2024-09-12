OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Temperatures will feel like the low 30s today and this weekend in Ottawa

    The view of the Ottawa River from Ottawa. (Brad Quinn/CTV News Ottawa) The view of the Ottawa River from Ottawa. (Brad Quinn/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    Ottawa will see the return of the summer heat today and into the weekend, with temperatures that feel like the low 30s.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for highs of 26 C today, 28 C on Friday and 27 C on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, with no rain in the forecast after Thursday morning.

    It will be mainly cloudy this morning with a chance of showers. Environment Canada says the clouds will clear this morning. High 26 C with the humidex making it feel like 30.

    Clear tonight. Low 13 C.

    Friday will be sunny. High 28 C with the humidex making it feel like 34.

    The outlook for Saturday, Sunday and Monday calls for a mix of sun and cloud, with highs of 27 C all three days.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 20 C and a low of 10 C.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News