Calian logo to appear on Senators road jerseys this season

The Ottawa Senators will have a new look on the road this season, a Calian Group logo on its jersey.

The Senators announced a new partnership with Calian Group to see Calian's logo on the club's road jersey.

“We are very excited to partner with Calian, a locally grown Canadian company who knows what it takes to compete on a global stage,” Cyril Leeder, president and CEO of the Senators, said in a statement.

“Through this landmark agreement Calian is taking our business relationship to a new level and demonstrating their commitment to our team and continued commitment to our community. Over the next three years we will elevate each other on and off the ice and continue to support each other’s ambitions of growth, excellence and success on the national and international stage. We are stronger together.”

Calian is an Ottawa-based consulting firm, providing advanced technologies, health, learning and IT and cyber solutions.

Calian CEO Kevin Ford says "this partnership is more than a sponsorship."

"It's the alignment of two organizations that share many of the same values and winning characteristics like perseverance, resiliency and agility,” Ford said.

“We both have a proud history in Ottawa, and with our road jersey sponsorship, we can take this partnership well beyond our city limits reaching proud Sens fans and Calian employees and customers throughout Canada and the U.S. When they hit the ice, we are hitting the ice with them regardless of where the game takes them.”

The Calian logo will make its first appearance in the pre-season when the Senators face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sept. 22.

The 2024-25 season will be the first time the Senators' history that a sponsorship logo will appear on the road jersey.

CIBC is the sponsor for the Senators home jersey.