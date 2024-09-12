Ottawa sees increase in reports of dog bites and attacks

Ottawa Bylaw Services is looking at improving public education campaigns to inform the public about safety issues associated with vicious dogs, but staff say creating an online registry of dangerous dogs would require a full review of the Animal Care and Control Bylaw.

The city received 845 reports of dog bite/attacks in 2023, up from 715 in 2022, 654 in 2021 and 562 in 2020. Statistics for Ottawa’s Emergency Preparedness and Protective Services Committee shows Bylaw Services issued 268 charges and 115 dog muzzle orders in 2023, up from 201 charges and 70 muzzle orders in 2022.

Coun. Glen Gower asked city staff if the City of Ottawa could implement strategies to address serious dog bites and attacks like the City of Toronto. In March, Toronto City Council passed new measures to deal with dogs deemed dangerous, including an online registry of dogs with a dangerous order that outlines the first three digits of the postal code, the dog’s name, breed and colour.

“Bylaw and Regulatory Services has in recent years noted an increase in reports of dog-related issues generally, likely due to an increase in dog ownership during the pandemic, along with pandemic-related closure of parks and dog training facilities,” staff say in response to Gower’s inquiry.

“Consequently, many families who welcomed a new dog into their family lacked the necessary resources and support to train and socialize their pets, resulting in an increased incidence of problematic behaviour.”

Staff say amendments to the Animal Care and Control Bylaw would be required to follow Toronto’s steps to develop an online directory of dangerous dogs and post signs warning people of dangerous dogs in the neighbourhood.

A review of the bylaw would include public consultations.

In response to Gower’s inquiry, staff say the city has reviewed ways to improve existing public education efforts, including:

Updated information on dog bites and attacks on the city’s website. The information provides information on pet registration, spaying/neutering, and new information about vicious dogs and what to do in a case of a dog bite or attack

Bylaw Services is developing a new website outlining the requirements for a Muzzle Order appeal.

Staff will conduct public education campaigns about vicious dogs and responsible dog ownership on social media channels.

“Bylaw and Regulatory Services will continue conducting patrols of parks and will take enforcement action as necessary,” staff say. “Officers will also continue responding to complaints about dog bites and violations of muzzle orders.”