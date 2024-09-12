Assault suspect in OC Transpo bus sought by Ottawa police
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved with an alleged assault on an OC Transpo bus last month.
On Aug. 23 at around 3 p.m., the suspect allegedly approached a group of youths on an OC Transpo bus, and assaulted and seriously injured one of them "without provocation." He then got off the bus at Place d'Orléans and took another bus.
He is described as being white, in his mid to late 30's, heavy set, green eyes and a distinct mole on his right cheek. He was wearing a grey Adidas shirt, dark cargo pants, black boots and a black Senators ball cap, at the time the incident happened.
Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call police at 613-236-1222, extension 3566, or Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.
