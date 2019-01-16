Bus employees, who coordinate routes and schedules, for Ottawa Carleton District School Board and the Ottawa Catholic School Board could soon go on strike.

Members voted 80% in favour of strike action if a deal is not reached.

A media release from the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) District 25 Ottawa Carleton regarding the Educational Support Personnel (ESP) bargaining unit working at the Ottawa Student Transportation Authority (OSTA), Nancy Akehurst said:

"Our members’ jobs include planning bussing for the Ottawa Carleton District School Board and the Ottawa Catholic School Board, and ensuring students arrive at school and home safely. After meeting with the employers, we have not been able to reach an agreement. These members have worked very hard to provide these services and should have a contract that reflects the value of their work.”

According to the release, “If a deal cannot be reached and our members are forced to go on strike, bussing at both school boards may be disrupted.”

Vicky Kyriaco, General Manager and CAO of OSTA said: "We are confident we will come to an agreement...I don't think we are that far apart."

Union representatives confirm the collective bargaining process continues and they and the employer will be meeting with a conciliator later in January. If a deal is not reached, the union says it can strike 17 days after, in mid to late February.

"These people are the members who plan the bus routes for the year, maintain any bussing contracts, they calls with changes in bus routes, with student enrollment in bus routes...mostly it's administration." said Akehurst.

"We're looking at work-to-rule, we're looking at potential no overtime. Our members often stay late to take care of kids who have missed their bus or who have gotten lost on their bus on the way from school or missed the bus in the morning, so those are the kinds of things that right now what we're considering." said Akehurst.