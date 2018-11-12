Gee-Gees win U Sports Soccer Title
The University of Ottawa hockey rink.
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Monday, November 12, 2018 2:54AM EST
The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees women’s soccer team capped off a fairytale season with a national championship.
The Gee-Gees beat Trinity Western 2-1 to win the national championship at Gee-Gees field.
Miranda Smith scored the winning goal in the 64th minute with a shot from 30 yards out.
Head coach Steve Johnson told geegees.ca that “It was a great season, I am so proud of these girls.”
This is the second national title for the Gee-Gees women’s soccer team. The school won the title in 1996.
YOUR 2018 @USPORTSca WOMEN’S SOCCER CHAMPIONS ������— uOttawa Gee-Gees (@uOttawaGeeGees) November 11, 2018
LES CHAMPIONNES DU SOCCER FÉMININ U SPORTS ��#GGnation�� #ChampSZN pic.twitter.com/ckL6yzxFQR
The Carleton Ravens men’s soccer team will return to Ottawa today with a bronze medal from the U Sports national soccer championships.
Carleton beat Trinity Western 3-0 in the third place game.
It’s the first medal for the Ravens men’s soccer program since 2002.
����Bringing home hardware����#Ravens are coming home as #USPORTS bronze medallists with 3-0 win over Trinity Western!#GoRavens �� pic.twitter.com/KMx8mFlE2x— Carleton Ravens (@CURavens) November 11, 2018