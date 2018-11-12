

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees women’s soccer team capped off a fairytale season with a national championship.

The Gee-Gees beat Trinity Western 2-1 to win the national championship at Gee-Gees field.

Miranda Smith scored the winning goal in the 64th minute with a shot from 30 yards out.

Head coach Steve Johnson told geegees.ca that “It was a great season, I am so proud of these girls.”

This is the second national title for the Gee-Gees women’s soccer team. The school won the title in 1996.

The Carleton Ravens men’s soccer team will return to Ottawa today with a bronze medal from the U Sports national soccer championships.

Carleton beat Trinity Western 3-0 in the third place game.

It’s the first medal for the Ravens men’s soccer program since 2002.