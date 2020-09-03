OTTAWA -- A 69-year-old Belleville man has died in a single vehicle crash north of Napanee.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to the crash on County Road 41 north of County Road 3 in Stone Mills Township on Wednesday morning.

Police say the investigation shows a southbound vehicle left the road and entered the ditch.The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the victim has been identified as Richard Olsen, 69, of Belleville.

The OPP continues to investigate.