OTTAWA -- Ottawa's two largest school boards are waiting for direction today on what will happen with the rest of the school year.

CTV’s Queen’s Park Bureau Chief Colin D’Mello reports senior government sources confirm that schools in Ontario will not open for students until at least May.

BREAKING: Senior government sources confirm that schools in Ontario WILL NOT return until at least May.



The Education Minister will hold a news conference, along with the Premier today at 1pm. #cdnpoli #onpoli #COVID19Ontario — Colin D'Mello CTVNews (@ColinDMello) March 31, 2020

Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce will hold a new conference at 1 p.m.

The Ontario Government announced on March 12 that schools would remain closed until at least April 5 to help limit the spread of COVID-19. The closure included March Break and the two weeks after the break.

In a message on Twitter, the Ottawa Catholic School Board says it will share information with parents as quickly as it knows more.

Today at 1pm, the Premier and Minister of Education are making an announcement, and will probably address the extension of school closures. We will share more information as quickly as we can when we know more. Thank you for your ongoing patience. #ocsbAtHome #COVID19 — Ottawa Catholic School Board (@OttCatholicSB) March 31, 2020

The Ottawa Catholic School Board sent a letter to parents Monday evening saying “we are preparing for the continuation of learning for our students, knowing that circumstances are different for each individual. Last week and this upcoming week, our staff will be reaching out to students to ensure that they can best support their learning needs.”

The board has ordered close to 2000 Chromebooks to supplement the existing stock of computers, and is working with suppliers to see if they can deliver the units.