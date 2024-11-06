Ottawa's Yangtze restaurant set to close after building sale

For more than 40 years, the Yangtze restaurant has been an Ottawa landmark.

It sits on the corner of Somerset Street West and Cambridge Street in Ottawa's Chinatown and is a staple for dim sum and Cantonese cuisine in the Capital.

The family-owned business and property was put up for sale in March for $3.28 million. It sold earlier this year, and the new owners have not shared their plans for the iconic location.

The restaurant is set to close in mid-November, leaving behind decades of memories and a gathering place for community.

More to come…