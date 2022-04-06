Ottawa's tourism industry receives $5.5 million to find new ways to attract visitors

Ottawa's tourism industry is receiving a $5.5 million boost to help safely welcome back visitors and recover following two years of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

The federal government has announced Ottawa Tourism will receive the $5.5 million in funding to distribute to tourism-oriented businesses and organizations through non-repayable contributions.

Tourism businesses in Ottawa will be eligible for up to $100,000 in funding to "innovate and invest in new and enhanced tourism experiences" to attract visitors from within Canada and around the world," according to the government.

Information on how to apply for support will be available on the Ottawa Tourism website shortly.

"The Government of Canada investment announced today will ensure small tourism businesses and organizations in southern Ontario are supported as they find new and innovative ways to attract visitors," Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario Helena Jaczek said.

"The tourism sector is vital to communities and drives economic growth in local economies in southern Ontario and across Canada. Our government will continue to ensure the tourism sector has the tools it needs to recover so it is well-positioned for a strong and resilient economic future."

The federal government announced $68.5 million in total funding through the Tourism Relief Fund to support Indigenous Tourism Ontario and regional tourism organizations across Ontario.

The Ontario Highlands Tourism Organization received $3 million, which covers Lanark County, Frontenac County, Lennox and Addington County, Renfrew County and Belleville.