OTTAWA -- Thirty-seven employees at the Queensway Carleton Hospital have been placed on an unpaid leave for failing to comply with the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy.

The hospital in Ottawa's west end announced Friday afternoon that 98 per cent of staff are fully vaccinated and complying with the new policy for staff.

"Team QCH has done a good job of getting vaccinated," said the Queensway Carleton Hospital in a statement.

"Unfortunately, a few members of our team have made the personal decision not to get vaccinated. We need to be compassionate toward these team members, but we also need to uphold the highest safety standards."

Under the Queensway Carleton Hospital's vaccination policy, all staff must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15, with the exception of those with a documented medical or other human rights exemption.

The Queensway Carleton Hospital says of the 37 employees placed on unpaid leave, only five are full-time staff.

There are 11 nurses being placed on unpaid leave, including two full-time nurses.

"We value each and every member of our team and don’t want to see any leave. We are hopeful they reconsider their decision so that they can remain employed at Queensway Carleton Hospital. For the few choosing to leave, we thank them for their contributions and wish them well," said QCH in a statement.

The Ottawa Hospital says 99.6 per cent of physicians, and 95 per cent of all staff are fully vaccinated.

The Montfort Hospital says it will release statistics on COVID-19 vaccination rates among staff next week.