OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa says it will open its emergency cooling centres again on Monday as a heat warning continues to grip the capital.

Initially, the City said the five cooling centres would be open on Saturday and Sunday but, in a PSA sent late Sunday morning, the City said they would continue to offer the cooling centres to residents from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday.

The five centres are:

Ron Kolbus Lakeside Centre: 102 Greenview Avenue

Hunt Club Riverside Park Community Centre: 3320 Paul Anka Drive

Hintonburg Community Centre, 1064 Wellington Street West

Sandy Hill Community Centre: 250 Somerset Street East

St-Laurent Complex: 525 Coté Street

This is the second time this year the City has opened the cooling centres. The first was in late May, when a heatwave hit Ottawa, getting temperatures up to 35°C. They were one of the few options for people who needed a break from the heat at the time because many other amenities were still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, there are other options, including malls, splash pads, and beaches.