Ottawa's emergency cooling centres to be open again Monday
The Hunt Club Riverside Park Community Centre is one of five City of Ottawa emergency cooling centres open during the heat wave.
OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa says it will open its emergency cooling centres again on Monday as a heat warning continues to grip the capital.
Initially, the City said the five cooling centres would be open on Saturday and Sunday but, in a PSA sent late Sunday morning, the City said they would continue to offer the cooling centres to residents from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday.
The five centres are:
- Ron Kolbus Lakeside Centre: 102 Greenview Avenue
- Hunt Club Riverside Park Community Centre: 3320 Paul Anka Drive
- Hintonburg Community Centre, 1064 Wellington Street West
- Sandy Hill Community Centre: 250 Somerset Street East
- St-Laurent Complex: 525 Coté Street
This is the second time this year the City has opened the cooling centres. The first was in late May, when a heatwave hit Ottawa, getting temperatures up to 35°C. They were one of the few options for people who needed a break from the heat at the time because many other amenities were still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, there are other options, including malls, splash pads, and beaches.