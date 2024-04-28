OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Text messages asking to pay speeding tickets scam, City of Ottawa warns

    A cellphone is shown in this file photo. (Porapak Apichodilok / Pexels.com) A cellphone is shown in this file photo. (Porapak Apichodilok / Pexels.com)
    Share

    The City of Ottawa is warning people of a new scam asking residents to make payments by text messages.

    Residents have reached out to the city asking about text messages asking them to make payments for speeding violations, the City of Ottawa said in a post on X Saturday evening.

    “We’ve heard reports of suspicious text messages seeking payment to the City of Ottawa for speeding infractions,” reads the post.

    The city adds that it will never contact residents via text messages to ask for payments.

    It says "under the legitimate Speed Enforcement Program, tickets are mailed to the registered plate owner of the vehicle."

    Residents who have recieved this scam text are asked to call the Ottawa Police Service immidiately at 613-236-1222.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News