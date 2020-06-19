Advertisement
Five places to cool off during the heat wave
OTTAWA -- The second heat warning of spring is gripping Ottawa.
Environment Canada issued the heat warning, saying the "prolonged period of hot weather" will continue through Sunday, possibly into overnight Monday.
With the humidex, it will feel like 37 to 40 degrees over the weekend.
Here's five places to cool off in Ottawa-Gatineau this weekend:
City of Ottawa cooling centres
The City of Ottawa is opening five cooling centres for residents in need of relief from the heat.
The facilities will be open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The cooling centres are located at:
- Ron Kolbus Lakeside Centre - 102 Greenview Avenue
- Hunt Club Riverside Park Community Centre - 3320 Paul Anka Drive
- Hintonburg Community Centre - 1064 Wellington Street West
- Sandy Hill Community Centre - 250 Somerset Street East
- St. Laurent Complex - 525 Cote Street
Ottawa Splash Pads
Ottawa's municipal splash pads have been reopened over the past week
Ottawa Public Health recommends users maintain physical distancing, use hand sanitizer frequently and use an elbow to activate the splash pads instead of hands, when possible.
For a list of splash pads in Ottawa, visit the City of Ottawa's website.
The City of Gatineau says its outdoor pools and wading pools with filtration systems will open on June 20. Capacity will be reduced at all pools.
Beaches
Petrie Island, Mooney's Bay and Westboro beaches are open, but lifeguards are not on duty.
Lifeguards will be on duty staring June 27.
The City of Gatineau announced that due to the heat warning, it has received permission to open its three municipal beaches on Saturday, June 20.
The NCC says its beaches remain closed in Gatineau Park and at Leamy Lake.
Parks
Ottawa Public Health recommends cooling off in the shade or at a park or greenspace
All City of Ottawa parks are open for public use, but play structures remain off-limits due to the Ontario Government's COVID-19 restrictions.
Malls
Ottawa Public Health recommends cooling off in an air-conditioned space when available.
All Ottawa malls are open daily, and stores are open in the malls.
- Bayshore Shopping Centre is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday
- Carlingwood Shopping Centre is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday
- Rideau Centre is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday
- Place d'Orleans is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday
- St. Laurent Centre is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday
- Tanger Outlets is open 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday
Staying cool during the heat wave
Ottawa Public Health offers tips to stay cool during the heat wave
- Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol and caffeine
- Avoid heavy outdoor activity
- Wear a hat, light and loose-fitting clothing, sunscreen and sunglasses when outside
- Bring an umbrella and water when you leave home
- Cool off in an air-conditioned space
- Cool off in the shade or at a park or greenspace
- Use a fan and mist your skin with water
- Take cool baths and showers as often as needed
- Keep your home cool by closing blinds and curtains on any windows facing the sun