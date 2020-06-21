OTTAWA -- The hot and humid start to summer in Ottawa will continue for a few more days.

A heat warning remains in effect for Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

"A warm and increasingly humid air mass will continue to dominate the area," said Environment Canada Sunday afternoon.

"Heat warning criteria is expected to be reached through Tuesday. Significantly cooler temperatures will arrive Tuesday night."

The temperature hit 31.8C at 2 p.m. Sunday. The fifth straight day with a temperature hitting 30C in Ottawa.

According to the Twitter account "YOW_Weather", this is the sixth longest stretch of consecutive days in June with a temperature of at least 30C.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight and a low of 20C.

Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a chance of showers in the afternoon. A high of 32C, but with the humidex it will feel like 36.

Tuesday is expected to be a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers. A high of 31C. Wednesday's forecast is calling for a high of 23C.

Cooling centres open

The City of Ottawa has opened five emergency cooling centres for anyone seeking some relief from the heat.

The cooling centres are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday and are located at:

Ron Kolbus Lakeside Centre - 102 Greenview Avenue

Hunt Club Riverside Park Community Centre - 3320 Paul Anka Drive

Hintonburg Community Centre - 1064 Wellington Street West

Sandy Hill Community Centre - 250 Somerset Street East

St. Laurent Complex - 525 Cote Street

In an update late Sunday morning, the City of Ottawa said the cooling centres would also be open on Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There are also many other options for anyone looking to cool off, including splash pads, beaches, and newly reopened malls.

Summer forecast hot and dry

Environment Canada's senior climatologist David Phillips says the heat wave is a "dress rehearsal" for what he expects will be a hot, dry summer in Ottawa.

Environment Canada is calling for warmer than normal temperatures, and below normal rainfall for summer in Ottawa.

"All the models seem to suggest that's the case, from the next month right through to Labour Day," Phillips said.

Ottawa normally has five days a year with temperatures above 32C. We've already had four days with temperatures above 32C in 2020. Sunday would be the fifth if the temperature exceeds the forecast high. It will also be the fifth day in a row of temperatures at or above 30C.

Staying cool during the heat wave

Ottawa Public Health offers tips to stay cool during the heat wave: