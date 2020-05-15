OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa’s boat launches will open for the long weekend.

As the Ontario Government eases the COVID-19 restrictions, the city will open boat launches at city parks on Saturday.

In a statement, the city says “while the use of boat launches is now permitted, it is important to note that even in normal times, it is never permitted to launch watercraft – such as boats, canoes and kayaks – from beaches.”

“The Parks and Facilities By-law also prohibits watercraft from being launched in areas that are not specifically designated for launching watercraft.

The City of Ottawa says plans to lift the park restrictions on sports fields, courts and ball diamonds will be announced next week.