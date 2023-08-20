Ottawa residents concerned about wildfire evacuees in the Northwest Territories
Raging wildfires continue burning in the Northwest Territories, forcing thousands to flee their homes, including Dylan Jones.
"We almost lost it two nights ago. The current fire is sitting 3 kilometres from my doorstep," Jones told CTV News Ottawa.
He lives in the town of Fort Smith near the Alberta border where the fire risk ranges from high to extreme.
"It's holding but we've got another release saying there's fire activity pushing towards the community and, yeah, we are certainly not out of the frying pan yet."
The entire territory is under a state of emergency as crews continue to battle more than 200 active wildfires. When authorities issued a complete evacuation order for his town and neighbouring communities, his family left immediately with just the clothes on their back.
"When it's your house that the fire is coming out of or your friends or your family's, it does get pretty scary," said Jones.
Nathalie Carrier checks in with her friend Dylan Jones who was forced to evacuate his home in Fort Smith, N.W.T. due to the wildfires. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa)
In Ottawa, Nathalie Carrier waits for the latest update from Jones.
"I just want them to be safe," she said of her friend. Carrier is hoping to bring his family to the capital while they wait out the forest fires.
"That's all I want. We know what it is like to have smoke here in Ottawa; I can't even imagine what it's like to have fire."
The Vanier BIA executive director says many members of the neighbourhood have deep ties to the north.
"Vanier has the highest population of Indigenous people and highest population of Inuit outside of Nunavut, so we are trying to help out who we can," she said. "It's very difficult to determine what the needs are right now but we do know there is a great need."
Jones and his family have found refuge in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia but in a few days, he'll be heading back to the Northwest Territories to help contain the raging fire.
"All of us have been fighting fires since essentially summer, but now it's on your doorstep and they're calling in everybody so I'll go back in as a volunteer," he said.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fire crews battle blaze near Yellowknife as local residents pitch in to help
As crews work to subdue a blaze near the territorial capital of Yellowknife, some who have stayed behind are doing what they can to help those fighting the fires.
'We might not have a home': Fire evacuees in Kelowna parking lot ponder unclear fate
More than 30,000 evacuees are fleeing wildfires across British Columbia. Some face uncertain futures, with the prospect of their homes and communities being destroyed, or their livelihoods lost.
'A great feeling': Okanagan wildfire battle has turned a corner, fire chiefs say
Fire chiefs say the fight against devastating wildfires that have been rampaging around Lake Okanagan, B.C., has turned a corner after days of destruction.
Sweltering temperatures bring misery to large portion of central U.S., setting heat records
Sweltering temperatures lingered Sunday in a large swath of the central U.S., causing misery from the Gulf of Mexico to the Great Lakes.
Travel ban in parts of B.C. disrupting tourism as raging wildfires burn
The central Okanagan is facing weeks without tourism during its peak season after British Columbia's premier imposed bans on travel to wildfire zones.
Tropical Storm Hilary is battering California with powerful winds and rain. It's only going to get worse
Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall in Mexico late Sunday morning over the northern Baja California Peninsula, according to the National Hurricane Center, which warned of 'catastrophic and life-threatening flooding.'
How airlines cope with price surge during disasters
Canadians vented their frustration against airlines on social media last week after prices of commercial flights out of Yellowknife soared up to 10-fold above normal just as residents were ordered to evacuate due to raging wildfires.
Wildfire on Spain's popular tourist island of Tenerife was started deliberately, official says
Canary Islands regional President Fernando Clavijo said Sunday that police have confirmed that a wildfire raging on the Spanish tourist island of Tenerife was started deliberately.
From turmoil to triumph, Spain clinches its first Women's World Cup title with a win over England
Spain won its first Women's World Cup title less than a year after a player rebellion, holding off England 1-0 on Sunday after Olga Carmona's first-half goal.
Atlantic
-
Relief in Nova Scotia as main road reopens to Peggy's Cove after disastrous floods
The manager of a sea kayaking operation in Nova Scotia says locals and tourist alike are relieved to have a road reopened to a key provincial tourist destination.
-
Chester Race Week sees most competitors in a decade
Mahone Bay had 125 boats spread out across the water to compete in a number of race courses for the annual Chester Race Week.
-
Saint John Sea Dogs open training camp, say they don’t expect fighting rule changes to affect club
Just one player remains on the Sea Dogs roster that won the Memorial Cup in 2022 in Saint John, N.B., as QMJHL teams gear up to train for another season.
Toronto
-
Man wanted for allegedly dropping softball-sized rocks on vehicles off Toronto bridge
Police are looking for a man reported to have dropped softball-sized rocks on vehicles' windshields off of a pedestrian bridge in Toronto two separate times this month.
-
No injuries reported after electrical fire spread through west-end Toronto apartment building
No injuries have been reported following a 5-alarm electrical fire that spread through an apartment building in Toronto’s west end on Sunday afternoon.
-
Belt hits 2 of Blue Jays' 5 home runs off Hunter Greene in 10-3 rout of Reds
Brandon Belt had his second multihomer game this season, Hyun Jin Ryu won consecutive starts for the first time since his latest Tommy John surgery and Toronto Blue Jays routed the Cincinnati Reds 10-3 Sunday to win the series between playoff contenders.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area man charged with first-degree murder of his wife
The man charged with the first-degree murder of a woman found near Drummondville, Que. on Saturday was her husband, CTV News has learned.
-
Women's World Cup: Devoted fans in Montreal rise at the crack of dawn
A group of soccer fans gathered bright and early in southwest Montreal Sunday to watch England and Spain go head to head in the Women's World Cup. With kick-off at 6 a.m., the Burgundy Lion pub opened its doors way ahead of schedule, welcoming roughly 50 people to watch the game.
-
Convoy protest against Bill 96 rolls through West Island
For the second time this summer, a group of caravan protesters rolled through Montreal’s West Island to denounce Quebec's French language law, Bill 96.
Northern Ontario
-
Price matching is like a game in Canada. Here's how to play
Costly groceries are forcing some to take extra time to price match and use coupons. Here's how they do it.
-
Vehicle on fire Saturday on Highway 17 near Wahnapitae
CTV News has learned of a vehicle fire Saturday evening on Highway 17 near Wahnapitae, east of Greater Sudbury.
-
‘The Sudbury Tornado’: A grave anniversary
It is a grave anniversary for the City of Greater Sudbury, one of both tragedy and community resilience as Sunday August 20, 2023 the city marks the 53rd anniversary of ‘the Sudbury Tornado.’
London
-
One deceased, two sent to hospital after collision: Middlesex OPP
One person has died and two others were sent to hospital with serious injuries after a pickup truck and a passenger vehicle collided at a Middlesex Centre intersection on Saturday night.
-
Western University to construct two new residence buildings
In an effort to provide more 'safe and affordable living options,' Western University recently announced plans to construct two new residence buildings capable of housing 1,000 students.
-
London, Ont. Ford Fest event cancelled
Citing MuslimFest that is also scheduled to take place in London on Sunday, Ontario’s premier has cancelled this weekend’s planned barbecue.
Winnipeg
-
Man arrested for Molotov cocktails
A Winnipeg man is behind bars after being caught making Molotov cocktails last week.
-
'Really incredible thing to do': The benefits of hiking in Manitoba
More Manitobans are enjoying hiking as a way to get exercise, connect with nature, and relieve stress in their daily lives.
-
Man inspired by Terry Fox finishes cross-Canada run in Port Coquitlam
For the past 160 days, Jackson Charron-Okerlund has been walking and running across the country to raise funds for cancer research.
Kitchener
-
27th Paws in the Park fundraiser pays tribute to late volunteer
A party for dogs of all shapes and sizes was held in Stratford on Sunday in memory of a humane society volunteer who passed away earlier this year.
-
Car enthusiasts convene in New Hamburg for 42nd Moparfest
Over 1,500 vehicles from across the country and beyond packed New Hamburg’s showgrounds for the 42nd annual Moparfest.
-
Driver struck while trying to secure appliance onto pickup truck
A 54-year-old man was taken to hospital Friday following a collision on the shoulder of a Woolwich Township road.
Calgary
-
Support continues for NWT evacuees across Alberta
Alberta has been the fortress for evacuees fleeing wildfires in the Northwest Territories, encroaching on the capital of Yellowknife.
-
Dancing for Evelyn’s birthday: Calgary family raises critical funds for Alberta Children’s Hospital
Evelyn Roy sadly passed away following a battle with cancer in February of 2020, but her loving family still celebrated her birthday on Sunday to honour the child’s beautiful legacy and raise critical funds for those in need.
-
'A great feeling': Okanagan wildfire battle has turned a corner, fire chiefs say
Fire chiefs say the fight against devastating wildfires that have been rampaging around Lake Okanagan, B.C., has turned a corner after days of destruction.
Saskatoon
-
'Just an awful scene': Sask. baseball teams forced to flee Kelowna due to wildfire risk
It was a sight Broden Bilokreli won't soon forget – stepping off his flight at Kelowna's International Airport and witnessing an ambient orange glow cover the mountains in the distance.
-
Saskatoon city councillor sues health authority, doctors over mental health treatment
A Saskatoon city councillor has launched a lawsuit against the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and five doctors.
-
North Regina Little League eliminated at World Series after falling to Mexico
After a valiant effort – North Regina Little League has had their dreams of a Little League World Series (LLWS) title extinguished after a 10-1 loss against Mexico on Sunday.
Edmonton
-
11 injured at Eritrean event protested all day in Edmonton
About a dozen people were hurt at an Eritrean-themed event in Edmonton on Saturday during a clash with a group who said they were protesting the Eritrean government.
-
Firefighters take stock of N.W.T. fires as cooler, wet weather expected to end
Firefighters trying to keep wildfires at bay from the city of Yellowknife were planning to take stock of the situation this morning after cooler, damp weather gave them a break Saturday.
-
Homicide section investigating death near Whyte Avenue
Edmonton police are calling a man's death near Whyte avenue early Saturday morning suspicious.
Vancouver
-
'A great feeling': Okanagan wildfire battle has turned a corner, fire chiefs say
Fire chiefs say the fight against devastating wildfires that have been rampaging around Lake Okanagan, B.C., has turned a corner after days of destruction.
-
Heavy urban search and rescue team deployed to West Kelowna to assess damage
Canada Task Force 1, a Vancouver-based heavy urban search and rescue team has been deployed to West Kelowna for rapid damage assessments in neighbourhoods hit hard by the McDougall Creek wildfire.
-
No property thefts in Okanagan evacuation zones, Mounties say
As thousands of Kelowna-area residents remain displaced due to wildfires ravaging the area, Mounties are saying the homes that have been left behind are safe from theft.
Regina
-
'Just an awful scene': Sask. baseball teams forced to flee Kelowna due to wildfire risk
It was a sight Broden Bilokreli won't soon forget – stepping off his flight at Kelowna's International Airport and witnessing an ambient orange glow cover the mountains in the distance.
-
Trio charged after allegedly fleeing robbery scene in Regina
A trio of Regina residents have been charged after allegedly assaulting a woman and stealing her belongings.
-
North Regina Little League eliminated at World Series after falling to Mexico
After a valiant effort – North Regina Little League has had their dreams of a Little League World Series (LLWS) title extinguished after a 10-1 loss against Mexico on Sunday.