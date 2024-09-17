Trial underway for Ottawa man accused of murdering wife, injuring daughter

The trial of a man accused of stabbing his wife to death in an attack that also injured his daughter in Ottawa's west end in June 2021 is set to get underway Tuesday.

Hamid Ayoub is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Ottawa police were called to the scene on Baseline Road near Navaho Drive on June 15, 2021.

Hanadi Mohamed, 50, died from her injuries in hospital.

A GoFundMe page launched on behalf of Mohamed's children said she was born in Sudan and came to Canada "in search of a better life."

