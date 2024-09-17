OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Trial underway for Ottawa man accused of murdering wife, injuring daughter

    Ottawa Police investigate a stabbing on Baseline Road Ottawa Police investigate a stabbing on Baseline Road
    Share

    The trial of a man accused of stabbing his wife to death in an attack that also injured his daughter in Ottawa's west end in June 2021 is set to get underway Tuesday. 

    Hamid Ayoub is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder. 

    Ottawa police were called to the scene on Baseline Road near Navaho Drive on June 15, 2021.

    Hanadi Mohamed, 50, died from her injuries in hospital.

    A GoFundMe page launched on behalf of Mohamed's children said she was born in Sudan and came to Canada "in search of a better life."

    More to come

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario man who almost fell for text scam issues warning to others

    An Ontario man thought he got some good news when he received a text message offering a $30 gift for being a loyal Giant Tiger customer. 'I do go to that store so I clicked on the link and it said it was a customer appreciation award they were going to give people,' Mark Martin, of Simcoe, Ont., told CTV News Toronto.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News