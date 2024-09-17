Trial underway for Ottawa man accused of murdering wife, injuring daughter
The trial of a man accused of stabbing his wife to death in an attack that also injured his daughter in Ottawa's west end in June 2021 is set to get underway Tuesday.
Hamid Ayoub is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.
Ottawa police were called to the scene on Baseline Road near Navaho Drive on June 15, 2021.
Hanadi Mohamed, 50, died from her injuries in hospital.
A GoFundMe page launched on behalf of Mohamed's children said she was born in Sudan and came to Canada "in search of a better life."
More to come
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A wave of exploding pagers in Lebanon and Syria kills at least 8, including members of Hezbollah
Hundreds of handheld pagers exploded near simultaneously across Lebanon and in parts of Syria on Tuesday, killing at least eight people, including members of the militant group Hezbollah and a girl, and wounding the Iranian ambassador, government and Hezbollah officials said.
After another Liberal loss, Trudeau says there are 'all sorts of reflections' to do
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's going to 'stay focused' on governing after being handed his second byelection upset in recent months.
More non-smokers are getting lung cancer. Here's why and how you can protect yourself, according to a doctor
More people who have never touched a cigarette are getting lung cancer, but there are ways to prevent it, according to a doctor.
Health Canada approves updated Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Health Canada has authorized Moderna's updated COVID-19 vaccine that protects against currently circulating variants of the virus.
These people say they got listeria after drinking recalled plant-based milks
The Canadian Press spoke to 10 people, from the parents of a toddler to an 89-year-old senior, who say they became sick with listeria after drinking from cartons of plant-based milk stamped with the recalled product code. Here's a look at some of their experiences.
Canada's inflation cools to 2% in August, the smallest gain since early 2021
Canada's annual inflation rate reached the central bank's target in August at it cooled to 2 per cent, its lowest level since February 2021, data showed on Tuesday.
Ontario man who almost fell for text scam issues warning to others
An Ontario man thought he got some good news when he received a text message offering a $30 gift for being a loyal Giant Tiger customer. 'I do go to that store so I clicked on the link and it said it was a customer appreciation award they were going to give people,' Mark Martin, of Simcoe, Ont., told CTV News Toronto.
BREAKING Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been indicted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges
Sean 'Diddy' Combs presided over a sordid empire of sexual crimes, coercing and abusing women for years, threatening them to keep them in line and enlisting a cast of aides to cover it up, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday.
'On the edge of life': Influencer has a close encounter with a bear after climbing into a den
Influencer Stefan Jankovic shared footage of a terrifying close encounter with a bear after climbing into a den in Bosnia and Herzegovia.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Two people charged in murder of Halifax teen; police believe remains have been found
Halifax Regional Police has determined Devon Sinclair Marsman, who disappeared in 2022, was the victim of a homicide and two people have now been charged in his death.
-
Feds tell N.S. and N.B. to pay half of Chignecto Isthmus costs 'before it is too late'
The federal government says it will move on to fund other projects if the New Brunswick and Nova Scotia provincial governments don’t accept a 50/50 split in mitigation costs at the Chignecto Isthmus.
-
Great weather for full 'harvest' moon viewing, partial lunar eclipse in Maritimes Tuesday night
The high-pressure system that has put the region into a streak of sunny, warm September days will also offer some fairly ideal night sky viewing Tuesday night.
Toronto
-
Canada's inflation cools to 2% in August, the smallest gain since early 2021
Canada's annual inflation rate reached the central bank's target in August at it cooled to 2 per cent, its lowest level since February 2021, data showed on Tuesday.
-
Man dies after industrial accident at Ontario Place
A man has died following an industrial accident at Ontario Place.
-
Ontario man who almost fell for text scam issues warning to others
An Ontario man thought he got some good news when he received a text message offering a $30 gift for being a loyal Giant Tiger customer. 'I do go to that store so I clicked on the link and it said it was a customer appreciation award they were going to give people,' Mark Martin, of Simcoe, Ont., told CTV News Toronto.
Montreal
-
Black Lives Ruined: What goes through a Black man's mind when he's pulled over
The story is almost always the same: a Black man, perhaps in a nice car or walking down the street, is stopped by police. He asks, 'Why have you stopped me?' The response is he's either given a ticket, harassed or killed.
-
MK-ULTRA: Ottawa, McGill seek to dismiss Montreal brainwashing experiment lawsuit
Family members of patients allegedly brainwashed decades ago at a Montreal psychiatric hospital are afraid they're running out of time to get compensation because the federal government and McGill University have filed motions to dismiss their lawsuit.
-
Trudeau loses another Liberal stronghold in Bloc Quebecois byelection victory
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has suffered another devastating byelection blow with the loss of a second Liberal stronghold, this one to the Bloc Quebecois in LaSalle—Emard—Verdun.
Northern Ontario
-
GoFundMe cancels fundraiser for Ontario woman charged with spraying neighbour with a water gun
A Simcoe, Ont., woman charged with assault with a weapon after accidentally spraying her neighbour with a water gun says GoFundMe has now pulled the plug on her online fundraiser.
-
Body of 12-year-old missing boy recovered from Georgian Bay
Ontario Provincial Police say the body of a 12-year-old boy who went missing while swimming at Huronia Park in Penetanguishene on Sunday was found.
-
Mortgage loan rules are changing in Canada
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has announced changes to mortgage rules she says are aimed at helping more Canadians to purchase their first home.
Windsor
-
'Absolutely unacceptable': Dilkens on projected 12.9% tax increase
Windsor’s projected tax increase for 2025 is estimated at 12.9 per cent, a number Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says must come down.
-
100-year-old hospice resident gets to see new bridge up close
A hospice resident had his wish fulfilled of getting to see the new Gordie Howe International Bridge up close.
-
Driver charged after crash into house sends four people to hospital
A London, Ont., resident is facing impaired driving charges after a crash in Lakeshore, Ont., sent four people to hospital last month.
London
-
Western support workers take message to Queen's Park
Local 2361 Vice-President Chris Yates was in Toronto on Tuesday with London West MPP Terence Kernaghan, CUPE Ontario President Fred Hahn and NDP Labour Critic, Jamie West.
-
Driver charged after crash into house sends four people to hospital
A London, Ont., resident is facing impaired driving charges after a crash in Lakeshore, Ont., sent four people to hospital last month.
-
Driver charged following fatal collision involving motorcyclist
The motorcyclist, a 23-year-old from Oxford County, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kitchener
-
Woman charged with attempted murder after injured child found at Woolwich Township home
The Waterloo Regional Police Service says they responded to a request for a wellness check at a home in St. Jacobs at around 7:30 p.m. Monday.
-
Shots fired at a home in Woodstock, multiple bullet holes found
Police were called to the area of Harcourt Crescent and Upper Thames Drive for a report of gun shots around 4:30 p.m. Monday.
-
1 dead following collision near Arthur
It was reported that a white sedan had collided with a transport truck and another commercial motor vehicle.
Barrie
-
Senior accused of looking under bathroom stalls at public park arrested
A senior from Barrie has been criminally charged following reports of a suspicious man at a public park.
-
Township aims to expand boundary and increase population
Row after row, new houses are being built in Stayner as the small community looks to expand its settlement boundaries and add 5,000 new homes.
-
4-hour commercial vehicle safety inspection blitz results in nearly 60 charges
A four-hour commercial motor vehicle safety inspection blitz in Bolton resulted in dozens of charges.
Winnipeg
-
Thousands without power in southern Manitoba due to storm, lightning
Thousands of people are without power Tuesday morning as widespread outages sweep southern Manitoba.
-
NDP beat out Conservatives in federal byelection in Winnipeg
The New Democrats declared a federal byelection victory late Monday in their Winnipeg stronghold riding of Elmwood--Transcona.
-
'Toxic and dysfunctional': Manitoba NDP MLA booted from caucus speaks out against Wab Kinew
Manitoba’s NDP government has removed Mark Wasyliw, MLA for Fort Garry, from the party’s caucus after the party discovered his business partner is working as Peter Nygard’s criminal defense lawyer.
Calgary
-
Calgary city council set to face fallout of losing provincial funding for Green Line
Calgary city council is set to face the fallout Tuesday of losing Alberta government funding for its Green Line light rail transit project, as Mayor Jyoti Gondek says it's clear the province isn't willing to budge on its rerouting demands.
-
Man dead following confrontation with Calgary police
Calgary police say a man who was causing a disturbance Tuesday morning at a hotel in Acadia died while officers attempted to arrest him.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Severe thunderstorms possible in southern Alberta Tuesday
Usually severe thunderstorms are confined to the summer months in southern Alberta mainly due to our latitude.
Edmonton
-
Jasper council to debate asking Alberta government for budget funding support
The town council of Jasper, Alta., is set to discuss today if it will ask for funding from the provincial government to offset reduced property tax revenues for the next three years.
-
Canada's inflation cools to 2% in August, the smallest gain since early 2021
Canada's annual inflation rate reached the central bank's target in August at it cooled to 2 per cent, its lowest level since February 2021, data showed on Tuesday.
-
MPs to discuss deaths of First Nations people by police in emergency debate
Members of Parliament will hold an emergency debate in the House of Commons Monday evening on a string of recent deaths of First Nations people during interactions with Canadian police forces.
Regina
-
Sask. first responders warn drone pilots to stay away from emergency scenes, airports
First responders are asking drone pilots to refrain from flying near emergency situations.
-
'We got your back': Sask. NDP promises $40K start-up loans to budding businesses
The Saskatchewan NDP is keeping up the trend of election promises before the election is even called. Monday saw the party pledging a start-up business loan program if they form government in the fall.
-
Sask. gov't gifting empty rental units to housing development company as part of new program
The provincial government is taking more action to deal with vacant public housing units. Currently, 10 empty units are being gifted to Silver Sage Housing in Regina to give low income families an opportunity to own their own home.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man Thomas Hamp fatally stabbed his partner, but is he criminally responsible for murder?
The second-degree murder trial of Thomas Hamp began Monday with the defence admitting Hamp fatally stabbed his girlfriend Emily Stanche on Feb. 20, 2022.
-
'I understand those fears': Saskatoon downtown shelter proponents answer questions from the public
Saskatoon’s administration defended its choice of a downtown shelter site in a public information session at city hall on Monday, and the city expects it will move ahead.
-
'We got your back': Sask. NDP promises $40K start-up loans to budding businesses
The Saskatchewan NDP is keeping up the trend of election promises before the election is even called. Monday saw the party pledging a start-up business loan program if they form government in the fall.
Vancouver
-
Sarah McLachlan honoured with Canada Post commemorative stamp unveiling in B.C.
Canadian musician Sarah McLachlan and the head of Canada Post are expected to unveil a stamp in her honour.
-
B.C. NDP, Conservatives statistically tied after United party capitulation, survey finds
Support for both the B.C. NDP and B.C. Conservatives has surged since the capitulation of B.C. United, leaving the two parties in a statistical tie, according to a new poll.
-
Tensions grow with Fraser Health as Surrey ER doctors cite 'toxic' workplace, 'failing their patients'
Emergency physicians at Surrey Memorial Hospital have grown so frustrated with Fraser Health, they have penned a letter to the CEO of the health authority calling for "new leadership" and citing a "decline in patient care" as they struggle to stabilize the situation and serve patients.
Vancouver Island
-
Critics slam B.C. premier's involuntary care announcement, cite lack of evidence
The B.C. premier’s announcement to introduce involuntary care for people with serious addiction and mental health issues is being met with pushback from critics who say the decision isn’t evidence-based and will cause more harm.
-
Sarah McLachlan honoured with Canada Post commemorative stamp unveiling in B.C.
Canadian musician Sarah McLachlan and the head of Canada Post are expected to unveil a stamp in her honour.
-
B.C. lightkeepers' jobs in jeopardy as coast guard plans to automate 2 stations
Calls are growing for the federal government to pause plans to de-staff two lighthouses on Vancouver Island over fears the move could put mariners and hikers in danger.
Kelowna
-
Son charged with B.C. woman's murder: RCMP
More than a year after a missing Kamloops, B.C., woman’s body was found, her son has been arrested and charged with her murder, Mounties announced Friday.
-
Woman stabbed during daylight Kelowna home invasion: RCMP
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.
-
Dog mauled to death in B.C. yard after 3 pit bulls jump fence: police
A 12-year-old collie was killed by three pit bulls in the B.C. Interior Sunday morning, according to authorities.