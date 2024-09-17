Arson unit investigating after fire damages four businesses at Kanata strip mall

The Ottawa Police Arson Unit is investigating an early morning fire at a Kanata strip mall that damaged several businesses.

A 9-1-1 caller reported heavy smoke coming from the roof of the mall on Hazeldean Road at Castlefrank Road at approximately 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

"Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed heavy black smoke and flames coming from the roof in a large one-storey commercial plaza," Ottawa Fire Services spokesperson Nick DeFazio said.

"Firefighters were met with high heat conditions when making entry to the structure and the roof was at risk of collapsing, creating a hazard on scene for fire crews."

Firefighters declared a second alarm to dispatch additional resources to the scene.

The fire spread through the roof and walls of four units, but firefighters were able to contain the blaze before it spread through all 15 units in the complex.

DeFazio says the fire started in a business before spreading.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire, and there are no reports of injuries.

Ottawa police said Tuesday afternoon that the damage caused by the fire is estimated in the millions of dollars.

The businesses damaged include Fakahany Produce and Eggroll Plus.

Police are looking for anyone with dash camera or video surveillance footage of suspicious activity in the area of Castlefrank Road and Hazeldean Road between 1:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Arson Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 4587 or by email at arson@ottawapolice.ca.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.