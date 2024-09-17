Moo Shu Ice Cream moving to Ottawa's Hintonburg neighbourhood

Moo Shu Ice Cream is moving from Ottawa's Centretown to Hintonburg.

In a post on social media, owner Liz Mok confirms the popular ice cream shop will relocate from its space on Bank Street to 1130 Wellington Street West this fall/winter.

"Centretown, it’s with great gratitude that we say thank you for the last 8 years," says the post.

A "For Lease" has been seen in the window of Moo Shu for several weeks.

Mok says they have been looking for a larger retail space for the business for a while, "one that has seating to soften the dramatic dip of revenue that we typically see in the fall/winter and on the extreme weather days that we are seeing more of."

Moo Shu first opened in 2016 on Bank Street at Flora Street.

"It was never our intention to leave–staying in Centretown was a hardline for a long time. As the search went on for years without success, we realized we needed to hone in our priorities and broaden our search," the post says.

"What matters most is maintaining stable career positions at Moo Shu and tailoring our operations to do that.

"We’re sad to leave but we’re excited for the opportunities that this new space will offer our team and our customers."

Mok says the new location on Wellington Street West will add coffee and "light fare" to the menu, "if you're not in the mood for ice cream on a chilly day."

Moo Shu is moving into the location formerly home to Stella Luna Gelato Café, which closed last December.

The Instagram post says Moo Shu will continue to make ice cream at its production space in the neighbourhood, and it will plan to do pop-ups and collaborations with Centretown businesses.

"Maybe if this big leap goes well, there may be a day that Centretown Moo Shu 2.0 becomes reality!"