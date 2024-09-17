Ottawa Public Health to begin issuing suspension notices in the new year for incomplete immunization records

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) will begin issuing suspension notices in the new year to children and youth in elementary and secondary schools with out-of-date immunization records.

The health unit is resuming the ongoing surveillance and enforcement of the Immunization of School Pupils Act this school year, checking to see if a student's vaccination records are up to date with the vaccines required to attend school.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches says the health unit be reviewing the immunization records for 7-year-olds (born 2017) and 17-year-olds (born 2007) this school year.

"We are mandated to review immunization records of children attending school or daycare, and to make sure those records are up to date," Etches told the Ottawa Board of Health meeting Monday night.

"We need this information so that we can quickly determine which children are protected and which children may potentially be at risk in the event of an outbreak."

In August, OPH said 7,000 7-year-olds and 7,000 17-year-olds were out of date with their immunizations.

Children attending school in Ontario are required to be vaccinated against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (whooping cough), polio, measles, mumps, rubella and meningococcal disease. Children born after 2010 must also be vaccinated against chicken pox.

Etches says letters will be sent out to parents later this year if a child's vaccination records are out-of-date.

"Starting in early December, families with children whose records are not up to date will receive letters from Ottawa Public Health about which vaccines are required," Etches said.

"These letters provide information about how to access immunization services, how to update records, as well as notice of the risk of suspension from school if information is not updated. A second notice sent out in the new year will include the date when suspensions would begin if records remain incomplete."

Etches says vaccination services are available through primary care providers and Ottawa Public Health clinics and wellness hubs.

"The goal with this immunization surveillance is to promote population level immunization coverage rates that protect individuals and school population," the medical officer of health said.

If a parent or guardian does not have a copy of their child's immunization record, you can contact your health care provider.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond