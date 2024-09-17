Ottawa police seek to ID man accused of assaulting women in ByWard Market
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of assaulting two women in the ByWard Market earlier this month.
The women were walking in the area of St. Patrick Street and Dalhousie Street on Sept. 7 when, at around 5:30 p.m., a man bumped into them.
Police claimed it was intentional, and said the man assaulted the women, knocking one of them to the ground.
The suspect is described as Black, around 25 to 30 years old, with a slim build, short hair and a goatee. He was wearing a burgundy tank top, a black zip-up sweatshirt, black pants, white running shoes, and a blue and white bandana at the time of the incident. He was also carrying some reusable shopping bags
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying this man, who is accused of assaulting two women in the area of St. Patrick and Dalhousie streets on Sept. 7, 2024. (Ottawa Police Service/handout)
Anyone with information as to the identity of this suspect or this incident is asked to contact Det. Duff at duffd@ottawapolice.ca or at 613-236-1222, extension 4430.
