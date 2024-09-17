Baby Tkachuk: Sens captain Brady Tkachuk and wife Emma welcome newborn

Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk is officially a dad.

His wife Emma Tkachuk posted to Instagram Tuesday to announce the birth of their child, Ryder Keith Tkachuk.

"Ryder Keith Tkachuk, our whole world," the post said. "September 16, 2024, 9lb 5 oz."

Sept. 16 is also Brady Tkachuk's birthday and Keith is the name of Brady Tkachuk's father, an NHL star in his own right.

The Tkachuks were married in July 2023.

Brady Tkachuk announced the pregnancy in March in an Instagram post that included a photo of a cake that said "Baby Tkachuk" on it and a due date in September.

The Ottawa Senators posted to social media to share the team's congratulations on the birth of the "Tkachild."

"Congratulations Brady and Emma on the birth of Ryder Keith Tkachuk," the post said.

The Ottawa Senators' 2024-25 training camp begins Wednesday, with the first on-ice practices taking place Thursday.